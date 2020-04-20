Employers support employees in new ways during pandemic

The lists for coping with the stress of self-isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic vary. Some, like that compiled for federal employees and posted on the state Department of Health's website, break the activities into categories: physical self-care, emotional-self-care, social self-care and spiritual self-care.
Others, like the brochure produced by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, provide information regarding what to expect before outlining a list of actions which individuals can take to help themselves. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention includes four bulleted points under a subcategory called "Things you can do to support yourself" in a brochure which includes information for parents and for responders.
All of the lists, though, highlight the importance of connecting with others.
For those working from home, who no longer have the day-to-day contacts with colleagues which create the rhythm of their workday, employers are stepping up to help them remain connected with one another.
"We are a large employer, but we are a family," said Angi Kappenman, vice president for human resources at Dakota State University, shortly after the university shut down. "People are missing one another."
For the university, helping employees remain connected to one another was just part of the challenge. How would faculty deliver classes to students whose spring semester was disrupted by an unprecedented healthcare crisis? Fortunately, the administration had anticipated the possibility and had established a task force well in advance to start answering some of the questions which could arise.
"President [Jose-Marie] Griffiths is a phenomenal leader and rallied the troops," Kappenman said. "Conversations started before it became crucial."
As a result, the university was prepared when the South Dakota Board of Regents began to unroll a series of decisions, which initially involved extending spring break to allow faculty and staff to adjust programs and adapt instructional methods, and later involved moving all courses online. The plan also included caring for the socio-emotional needs of university employees.
"We have a very caring environment," Kappenman said. "Everybody checks on everyone."
But administrators did not rely on employees to maintain those relationships while working remotely. Instead, Human Resources immediately introduced new communication tools which were designed to maintain the strong relationships which characterize the university.
Each week, an email message goes out from Human Resources to all university employees. These communiques are intended to help employees adapt to working remotely. Early messages, for example, included tips for working from home.
However, the weekly messages also include engagement activities, which range from topics employees can share in a private Facebook group to themes for regularly-scheduled Zoom meetings. This week DSU employees will exchange ideas about surviving as an extrovert in a remote environment, wear cardigans for a Zoom meeting, and post their favorite recipe or funny cooking video in the Facebook group.
Kappenman said she was initially nervous about introducing some of the more playful ideas, but she discovered the first day that staff and faculty were open to participating.
"We all know we need to do our jobs, but we need our interactions with others, too," she said.
By ensuring employees remain connected informally, as they would in the workplace, the university is creating an environment which helps them support one another in dealing with the challenges of the new workplace.
"Sometimes, you just want to reach out to someone and talk through the things that come up at work," Kappenman explained.
In addition to working to help employees maintain their relationships with one another, the university is working to adapt existing programs to the new situation. Each year, Griffiths and Kappenman hold "Building Breakfasts" with staff and faculty across campus.
By meeting separately with groups from different buildings, they are able to more effectively answer questions and exchange ideas. Rather than cancel these breakfasts, Griffiths and Kappenman are hosting the meetings using a different format.
"We're setting up Zoom meetings with various departments and groups on campus," Kappenman said. "It gives us a chance to see employees and hear from them."
Not all businesses are creating new avenues of communication. Businesses which already have employees working remotely are expanding the use of tools they already have in place.
Michele Henricksen, director of human resources at Bulldog Media Group, said that while the company normally has around 20 employees working in the Madison office, they do have employees who work remotely from nine states. Consequently, they already make use of Microsoft Teams, a collaboration tool which allows instant messaging as well as audio and video contact among colleagues.
"People are on that quite often," she noted.
However, like DSU, the company is doing more to help employees remain engaged with one another. Every week, the team has a video conference with the company president. In addition, special note is made of birthdays and anniversaries. Too, employees are invited to share a bit about their current work circumstances.
"Every day, a different person has to post a picture or something relevant to their home office," Henricksen said.
The goal is to keep employees engaged with one another. Consequently, daily communication between team members is also encouraged. Employees not only check in with one another and discuss business, but also talk about current events and other topics.
"I think the team is engaged because we do push communication, Henricksen said.
Like DSU, the company appreciates existing work relationships and understands the impact working remotely has on these relationships.
"The nice thing is that we have such a wonderful team," Henricksen said. "I think people do miss one another."
For SBS CyberSecurity, the situation is much the same. While 20 employees normally work in the Madison office, many of the company's employees live out of state and were working remotely prior to COVID-19. As a result, the company has tools in place to help employees keep in touch with one another, such as internal video conferencing.
Normally, directors meet with staff using this tool and the sales team meets in this way. Now, however, the company has expanded the use of video conferencing, according to Julia Miller, associate vice president of marketing.
"We've upped our game on what we're doing," she said. "Every Friday, we have what we call a coffee break."
This is a Zoom meeting where colleagues can share what's happening and engage in conversation. In addition, the company is working to celebrate life events, such as a recent retirement. As much as anything, the company recognizes that maintaining these relationships, helps maintain morale among employees.
"Just seeing someone's face once in a while can brighten up the day a little," Miller said.