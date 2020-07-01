The Madison Public Library will re-open Monday after a months-long hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"When we closed on March 16, we had no idea what we were getting into," said Nancy Sabbe, library director. "We honestly thought we'd be open in two weeks."
Unfortunately, as library staff dug into the research, they learned that assumption was naive. Now, having watched the progress of the disease and having learned more about how the coronavirus spreads, they have been able to put measures in place to protect both staff and the general public.
"We feel safe opening now," Sabbe reported.
Initially, the library will not be open in the evening. Hours will be Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Library patrons will be asked to take basic precautions. They will be asked to use hand sanitizer upon entering and to wear a mask while in the library.
"These are the best ways to stop the spread of the disease," Sabbe said.
Prior to putting these measures in place, library staff conducted research to ensure they were doing what they could to prevent the spread of the disease. They did not want patrons to catch the virus at the library, nor did they want staff to catch the virus while working.
"We knew which sources would be credible," Sabbe indicated, acknowledging that social media is being used to share ideas that are not based on scientific research. "We knew who we could trust. We knew they knew what they were talking about."
Among the sources relied upon were the World Health Organization, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Mayo Clinic. These organizations have studied the coronavirus which causes COVID-19 and are actively seeking solutions, so library staff knew the information provided would be accurate.
Although visits will not be timed, the local library is also asking patrons not to linger. In order to encourage this, most of the available seating has been moved into the meeting room, which will not be available for gatherings. This precaution is being taken for public safety.
"At this point, what the research says is the disease spreads best when people are gathered indoors for significant periods of time," Sabbe said.
All planned children's activities will held outdoors. These include preschool storytime on July 13, 14, 27 and 28; crafts for elementary students on July 7, 8, 9, 21, 22 and 23; and a teen craft on July 15.
"We are trying to keep the groups small, so we are asking people to register in advance," Sabbe said. More information regarding these activities is available in the library's newsletter and on the library's website.
As a final precaution, library staff do not process materials for 72 hours after they are returned to the library. This decision was made because research indicates the virus dies on hard surfaces within 72 hours, according to Sabbe.
Recognizing that some people may still be uncomfortable with coming into the library, staff will continue offer curbside service, as it had throughout the closure, and will also continue to offer home delivery to people who live within city limits.
In addition to wanting library patrons to know that measures are being taken to ensure their safety, library staff wants them to know that their return to the library is much anticipated.
"We miss seeing people in here," Sabbe said. "We really miss their faces and being able to talk with them in person."