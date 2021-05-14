MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Breaded chicken cordon bleu, mashed potatoes, gravy, capri blend vegetables, fruit whole grain bread
Tuesday: Tater tot hotdish, spiced applesauce, biscuit, lettuce salad with tomatoes
Wednesday: Beef stroganoff, noodles, peas, fruit crisp, whole grain bread
Thursday: Pork loin with celery sauce, mashed potatoes, normandy blend vegetables, fruit, whole grain bread
Friday: Cheese pizza, vegetable, warmed apples, lettuce salad with tomatoes
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Franks and beans, home-fried potatoes, creamed corn, applesauce, bread
Tuesday: Country-fried steak, gravy, whipped potatoes, peas and mushrooms, lemon cookie bar, bread
Wednesday: Baked ham with pineapple sauce, hashbrown casserole, chef's vegetable blend, cream puff cake, bread
Thursday: Sausage with peppers and onions, zucchini, biscuit, fresh fruit
Friday: Crispy fish fillet, baked potato, carrots, watermelon
RUTLAND SCHOOL
Breakfast
Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch
Monday-Wednesday: Cook's choice
OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday: Sausage, egg and cheese biscuit, sliced peaches
Tuesday: Muffin, sliced pears
Wednesday: Cheesy omelet, pineapple tidbits
Thursday: Colby jack cheese stick, fruit
Lunch
Monday: Tater tot hotdish, dinner roll
Tuesday: Sloppy joe
Wednesday: Chicken patty on bun
Thursday: Goulash
MADISON SCHOOLS
Lunch
Monday: Elem: French toast sticks, sausage patty, potato cubes, juice. HS/MS: Chicken and cheese quesadilla, sweet corn, refried beans, fresh fruit
Tuesday: Elem: Appetizer boat, tater tots, pears. HS/MS: Mini corn dogs, macaroni and cheese, broccoli, fresh fruit
Wednesday: Elem: Cook's choice. HS/MS: Chili cheese coney on bun, crispy french fries, tossed salad, cherry tomatoes
Thursday: Elem: Cheeseburger, crispy french fries, tossed salad, mixed fruit. HS/MS: Cook's choice
Friday: Elem: Bosco sticks, marinara sauce, carrot sticks, juice. HS/MS: Cook's choice