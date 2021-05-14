MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: Breaded chicken cordon bleu, mashed potatoes, gravy, capri blend vegetables, fruit whole grain bread

Tuesday: Tater tot hotdish, spiced applesauce, biscuit, lettuce salad with tomatoes

Wednesday: Beef stroganoff, noodles, peas, fruit crisp, whole grain bread

Thursday: Pork loin with celery sauce, mashed potatoes, normandy blend vegetables, fruit, whole grain bread

Friday: Cheese pizza, vegetable, warmed apples, lettuce salad with tomatoes

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Franks and beans, home-fried potatoes, creamed corn, applesauce, bread

Tuesday: Country-fried steak, gravy, whipped potatoes, peas and mushrooms, lemon cookie bar, bread

Wednesday: Baked ham with pineapple sauce, hashbrown casserole, chef's vegetable blend, cream puff cake, bread

Thursday: Sausage with peppers and onions, zucchini, biscuit, fresh fruit

Friday: Crispy fish fillet, baked potato, carrots, watermelon

RUTLAND SCHOOL

Breakfast

Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch

Monday-Wednesday: Cook's choice

OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL

Breakfast

Monday: Sausage, egg and cheese biscuit, sliced peaches

Tuesday: Muffin, sliced pears

Wednesday: Cheesy omelet, pineapple tidbits

Thursday: Colby jack cheese stick, fruit

Lunch

Monday: Tater tot hotdish, dinner roll

Tuesday: Sloppy joe

Wednesday: Chicken patty on bun

Thursday: Goulash

MADISON SCHOOLS

Lunch

Monday: Elem: French toast sticks, sausage patty, potato cubes, juice. HS/MS: Chicken and cheese quesadilla, sweet corn, refried beans, fresh fruit

Tuesday: Elem: Appetizer boat, tater tots, pears. HS/MS: Mini corn dogs, macaroni and cheese, broccoli, fresh fruit

Wednesday: Elem: Cook's choice. HS/MS: Chili cheese coney on bun, crispy french fries, tossed salad, cherry tomatoes

Thursday: Elem: Cheeseburger, crispy french fries, tossed salad, mixed fruit. HS/MS: Cook's choice

Friday: Elem: Bosco sticks, marinara sauce, carrot sticks, juice. HS/MS: Cook's choice