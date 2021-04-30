MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Chicken fried steak, mashed potatoes, gravy, peas and carrots, fruit, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Shredded barbecued chicken sandwich, au gratin potatoes, green beans, fruit
Wednesday: Swedish meatballs, mashed potatoes, gravy, 5-way blend vegetables, frozen cranberry salad, whole grain bread
Thursday: Lasagna, peach crisp, breadstick, lettuce salad and tomatoes
Friday: Sloppy joe, au gratin potatoes, vegetable, fresh orange, bun
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Fish fillet, french fries, dilled carrots, bread, fluffy rice dessert
Tuesday: Meatloaf, gravy, baked potato, broccoli, mandarin oranges, bread
Wednesday: Ham and scalloped potatoes, peas, bread, spice cake
Thursday: Salisbury steak, gravy, parslied potatoes, capri vegetables, tropical fruit cup, bread
Friday: Roast beef and cheese sandwich, tomato slices, lettuce, green beans, scalloped apples
RUTLAND SCHOOL
Breakfast
Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch
Monday: Barbecued Mr. Rib on bun, green beans, french fries, sliced peaches
Tuesday: Softshell tacos, corn, kiwi-strawberry slushie
Wednesday: Hot dog on bun, baked beans, potato chips, pineapple tidbits
Thursday: Chicken alfredo, pasta, garlic breadstick, broccoli, fresh fruit
Friday: Salisbury steak, mashed potatoes, carrots, fresh fruit
OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday: Cinnamon bread, sliced peaches
Tuesday: Egg patty, toast, sausage patty, sliced pears
Wednesday: Cinnamon roll, pineapple tidbits
Thursday: Pancake and sausage on a stick, mandarin oranges
Lunch
Monday: Pepperoni pizza
Tuesday: Chicken fajita wrap, ice cream
Wednesday: Corn dog, baked beans
Thursday: Spaghetti, meat sauce, garlic breadstick
MADISON SCHOOLS
Lunch
Monday: Elem: Chili cheese coney on bun, baked beans, orange wedges. HS/MS: Pizzeria style steak hoagie on bun, pizza sauce, baked beans, fresh fruit
Tuesday: Elem: Breaded chicken patty on bun, crispy french fries, green beans, pears. HS/MS: 3-way chili, oyster crackers, fresh fruit
Wednesday: Elem: Mexican beef nachos, sweet corn, cinnamon applesauce. HS/MS: Beef and cheese nacho plate, shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes, salsa, sweet corn, fresh fruit
Thursday: Elem: Sausage links, waffles, potato smiles, fruit punch. HS/MS: Barbecued rib sandwich, tater tots, fresh fruit
Friday: Elem: Pizza, sweet corn, fresh apple. HS/MS: General Tso chicken, rice, Oriental veggies, fortune cookie, fresh fruit