Kingery wins United Way WIN BIG Raffle

PAULA KINGERY of Madison (left) is the winner of Interlakes Area United Way's WIN BIG Raffle. She is pictured with Lake County International Co-Owner Tom Bloom, IAUW President Lori Gustaf, Lake County International Co-Owner Jeff Bloom and IAUW Administrative Liaison Katie Hahn.

 Submitted photo

Interlakes Area United Way (IAUW) concluded its annual WIN BIG Raffle during the DSU Ag Bowl in September. Madison resident Paula Kingery's name was drawn at halftime by members of the IAUW board.

Kingery will receive a 2020 GEHL R105 Skid Loader, retailed at more than $37,000. The loader was donated by longtime raffle sponsor and IAUW advocate Lake County International.

The WIN BIG Raffle is an annual fund-raiser that supports IAUW's general fund. Tickets sell for $100 each, and only 500 tickets are sold. For the second time and the second year in a row, raffle tickets sold out, garnering the organization $50,000.

Additional raffle sponsors included First Bank & Trust, BankWest, First Premier Bank, Dakotaland Federal Credit Union, Farm Credit Services of America, Dakota State University, Heartland Consumers Power District, East River Electric Power Cooperative and Great Western Bank.