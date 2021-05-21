May Madness offers students varied outdoors experiences

Madison Middle School students were engaged in a dozen activities at Lake Herman State Park on Monday when they set aside technology for a day and enjoyed the great outdoors.
"We got to choose which ones we wanted to do, but we might not get to do the ones we picked," said Elli Comes, as she awaited her turn to shoot at a life-sized animal target with a compound bow.
Four stations were set up at each of three locations in the park, offering students 12 options -- from reading under a tree or playing disc golf to shooting with a bow or going fishing. Assisting with the event were staff from the middle school and U.S. Fish &Wildlife Service and Game, Fish & Parks personnel.
District park manager John Bame said the annual event provides students with the opportunity to learn outdoor skills and experience outdoor recreational activities they can enjoy for the rest of their lives.
"To me, teaching kids -- and all people -- what the outdoors has to offer is the most important part of my job," he said. "This is a great opportunity for us to be able to teach so many students at one time what outdoor opportunities there are right at home."
Students in groups of 20-25 rotated through stations at 30-minute intervals. They had indicated preferences earlier using a Google doc, according to eighth-grade language arts teacher Jennifer Flemming.
"Not every person enjoys the same thing, so it is important that we can provide a variety of different forms of recreation," Bame explained. "If I can get a person excited about one thing in the outdoors, I have done my job."
Due to the popularity of some activities, younger students were less likely to get their first choice than older students. Savanah Howe was among the students who did get the activities she had selected.
"I did hiking first. I chose that because I wanted exercise," she said. Orienteering, where students went off the beaten trail using a GPS for guidance, was offered in addition to hiking along one of the established trails.
Howe also selected sand sculpture and archery. Sand sculpture appealed to her because she likes art.
"I liked the stuff they chose for us to do," said Kamryn Dybdahl, as she waited for her turn to grab a bow. She said she chose archery because her dad is a hunter.
"Archery always looked fun when my dad did it," she said.
Jason Nelson, outreach coordinator with the Outdoor Campus, believes that teaching young people to shoot, whether with a bow or BB gun, is beneficial for a number of reasons.
"Archery is the great equalizer," he said. "Absolutely everyone can do it. The best archer in the world right now doesn't have arms."
In addition, learning to shoot enhances concentration and helps students grow in confidence. That can be seen even at events such as May Madness where the time each student has to shoot is limited. Students will be hesitant the first time they try, but with each successive turn, they do better, Nelson said.
Because his time with each group is limited, Nelson's guidance is succinct and focused on safety. However, as he watches the students shoot, he makes suggestions to help them improve their skills.
"I'm looking to build their interest in the sport," he explained. If students enjoy archery, they can pursue it locally. "Most of the rural towns have an outlet. It's usually 4-H or the school."
Conservation officer Justin Harmon was also on hand with Scout, a 7-month-old German Shorthaired Pointer, although he works out of Minnehaha County. He likes to attend events like May Madness.
"It gives us a chance to introduce ourselves and tell kids what we do," he said. He also likes seeing young people try new activities.
"It sparks interest in outdoor recreational activities," he said.
"Everybody should get outside and enjoy the outdoors," Nelson concurred.
Middle school teachers see multiple benefits in organizing May Madness annually. Not only does it get students outdoors and give them a break from technology, but it also exposes them to another career field, as they learn from GFP personnel, and offers them new experiences.
"Some of these kids have never shot a BB gun," computer applications teacher Travis Johnson said.
The Step Outside trailer, which Nelson uses to transport activities to various sites, will be at Lake Herman State Park again on June 12 when anyone interested in learning a new activity will have the opportunity to do so at Herman Luce Day.