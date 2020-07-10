MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Cranberry meatballs, cheesy mashed potatoes, Scandinavian blend, pineapple, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Spaghetti, meat sauce, breadstick, warmed apples, English pea salad
Wednesday: Brats, au gratin potatoes, baked beans, fruit
Thursday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, cooked baby carrots, frozen cranberry salad, whole grain bread
Friday: Chicken bacon ranch wrap with lettuce and tomatoes, potato salad, fruit
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Roast beef, gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, bread, cool jello cake
Tuesday: Crunchy pork steak, gravy, cornbread stuffing, glazed carrots, butterscotch blondies
Wednesday: Chicken alfredo with noodles, carrots, melon, bread
Thursday: Honey mustard chicken, baked potato, beets, baked custard, bread
Friday: Fish fillet, wild rice blend, Italian vegetables, pineapple, cornbread