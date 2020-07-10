MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: Cranberry meatballs, cheesy mashed potatoes, Scandinavian blend, pineapple, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Spaghetti, meat sauce, breadstick, warmed apples, English pea salad

Wednesday: Brats, au gratin potatoes, baked beans, fruit

Thursday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, cooked baby carrots, frozen cranberry salad, whole grain bread

Friday: Chicken bacon ranch wrap with lettuce and tomatoes, potato salad, fruit

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Roast beef, gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, bread, cool jello cake

Tuesday: Crunchy pork steak, gravy, cornbread stuffing, glazed carrots, butterscotch blondies

Wednesday: Chicken alfredo with noodles, carrots, melon, bread

Thursday: Honey mustard chicken, baked potato, beets, baked custard, bread

Friday: Fish fillet, wild rice blend, Italian vegetables, pineapple, cornbread