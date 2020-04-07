Teen's birthday celebration receives noisy MFD salute

During a time of contagion worries and social-distancing, people are working out the kinks in observing those special milestones in life -- such as birthdays for young people.
Makira Wrage of Madison celebrated her 16th birthday on Monday evening with family and friends spread out across the front yard of a home on the 400 block of S.E. 9th St. Observing the recommended 6 feet of space between bodies, Wrage's family, friends and neighbors -- about 20 young people and adults -- were scattered along both sides of the street.
While outside, one of Makira's friends produced music and the girls danced to the "Macarena" and other songs. On the street boulevard, a large "Happy Sweet 16 Makira" sign was propped up facing the street. Makira's father, Mike Wrage, carried a "Happy Sweet 16" sign, and her siblings, Maggie, 6, and Tucker, 12, also joined the party. Balloons and other birthday signs -- made by friends -- were on display.
At about 6 p.m., the youngsters were dancing in the yard when firefighters from the Madison Fire Department drove two fire trucks down the street in front of the house. In salute to Wrage's 16th birthday, the firefighters had the fire truck's warning lights blazing and sounded the horns and sirens on Engine No. 1 and MFD's ladder truck. The party-goers waved to the firefighters and clapped in appreciation for their performance as the emergency vehicles drove down the street.
Makira's mother, Carrie Herding, had arranged the appearance of the fire trucks with Madison Fire Chief Randy Minnaert. Fire departments across South Dakota, including Brookings, Aberdeen, Bruce and Dell Rapids, have volunteered to perform the birthday drive-bys this spring. To keep up with COVID-19 safety practices, the firefighters don't interact with party-goers. The emergency vehicles roll by the party sites with sirens and air horns sounding for the celebrants.
Many of the party-goers wore red plastic firefighters' helmets for the MFD drive-by. Wrage was wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with "Sweet 16" on the front, a fire truck and police patrol car on the back, and rolls of bathroom tissue -- a symbol of the 2020 virus -- decorating the shirt sleeves.
After the Madison fire trucks drove down the street, Makira's friends sang "Happy Birthday" for her in English and Spanish. Herding handed out personal mini-pizzas -- cheese and pepperoni -- for the party guests to eat along with special birthday cupcakes.
