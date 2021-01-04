The Lake County Commission will be holding its first meeting of the new year on Tuesday morning after commissioners take the oath of office in the Lake County courtroom. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. in the commission meeting room of the Lake County Courthouse.
Initial actions will involve reorganizing for the year, including electing the chair and vice chair, approving meeting dates, approving county depositories and approving employee salaries.
At 9:30 a.m., Maria Schwader with the state Department of Legislative Audit will report on the 2018-19 Lake County audit.
Sheriff Tim Walburg will speak with commissioners about personnel and inmate housing contracts. Emergency Management Director Kody Keefer is scheduled to talk about a Local Emergency Management Performance Grant special project award.
County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson has three topics to address: speed reductions during spring road limits, extended warranty on used semi truck, and county cleaning of driveways and snow being pushed onto road rights-of-way.
At 10 a.m., a public hearing and second reading of an ordinance amending the official zoning map of Lake County will be held. The first reading was held on Dec. 15 for an ordinance requested by Lakes Community, LLC, to rezone Lots 1 and 2 of Lakes Community Second Addition to Lake Park District-3. The area will be re-platted as Lots 1-24 of Lakes Community Storage Association.
One discussion item is on the agenda: weed board vacancy. The meeting will end with an executive session to discuss personnel.