The school board for the Chester Area School District will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Monday in the high school library.
In addition to routine business, the board will approve the budget for fiscal year 2021 as presented by business manager Kristi Lewis. They will also discuss payroll tax deferral.
Elementary principal JoAnn Alverson and secondary principal Julie Eppard will present their reports. Superintendent Heath Larson will ask the board to approve open enrollments, a South Dakota State University field experience agreement, early retirement fund request from Lisa Acheson and the resignation of a bus driver.
In addition, the board will discuss essential employee designation.