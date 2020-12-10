MMS students contribute to Lake County Food Pantry

Students at Madison Middle School contributed to the holiday spirit by donating pocket change to help put food on family dinner tables this Christmas.
Boys and girls in grades 6-8 held a Change Jar Challenge during the week leading up to Thanksgiving and raised almost $300 to support the work performed by the Lake County Food Pantry.
Ava duRandt, MMS student council president, said the fund-raiser organizers stationed three collection jars in the middle school lobby near the offices. Each jar represented one of the three grades.
According to duRandt, the students could contribute any coin denominations and paper currency. The grade that accumulated the most money won the challenge with lollipops for students as the prize.
At the end of the fund-raising week, the eighth-graders contributed $112.22, the seventh-graders had donated $59.21 and the sixth-graders accumulated $124.84 -- winning the challenge. The grand total amounted to $296.27.
In making preparations for a holiday fund-raiser, duRandt said the MMS student council members discussed ideas for an event during several meetings and eventually chose the coin challenge. She said the MMS students wanted to hold an event to kick off the holiday season.
The students presented Jeff Nelson, Food Pantry president, with a check for the donated money on Dec. 4. During the presentation, Nelson told the students that their contributions would provide meals for about six families served by the Food Pantry.