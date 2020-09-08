Madison firefighters received emergency calls during the past week to respond to two controlled burns that grew out of control.
Five rural fire trucks with the Madison Fire Department were sent to Orland Township in southwestern Lake County after an emergency call was made at 3:08 p.m. on Thursday.
A controlled burn was under way at 24048 451st Ave. when the flames spread out of control. The fire burned a barn and then threatened a cornfield.
Madison Fire Chief Randy Minnaert said the fire burned about an acre of grassland before it was extinguished. No injuries were reported.
The Madison firefighters returned to their station at 4:30 p.m.
The Madison firefighters were called to a site about 3 miles west of Rutland on Saturday night due to a second controlled burn that grew out of control.
The emergency call was sent out at 8 p.m. regarding a fire near 22719 459th Ave. in Leroy Township.
However, the call for assistance was canceled while the fire trucks were en route to the scene, and the firefighters returned to Madison.