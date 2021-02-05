The Chester Area school board will hold a regular meeting beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 8, in the high school library.
In addition to conducting routine business, members will receive a report from business manager Kristi Lewis, who will speak with them about the fiscal year 2020 audit and about paying off Series 2012 certificates.
Both elementary Principal JoAnn Alverson and secondary Principal Julie Eppard will report on parent-teacher conferences which are scheduled for Feb. 11. Eppard will also present an activities update.
Superintendent Heath Larson will make note of School Board Recognition Week, which is Feb. 15-19; provide a summary of a school in-service; update the board on COVID-19; ask members to approve the date, time and location of a planning meeting; ask them to approve administrative contracts; and ask them to approve the 2021-22 school calendar.