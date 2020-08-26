Barrick to serve as county auditor

Madison native Paula Barrick was sworn in as Lake County auditor on Tuesday morning. She was appointed by the Lake County Commission in May after Auditor Bobbi Janke announced her retirement. Janke's final day was Friday.
Barrick has worked in the Lake County Auditor's Office twice, each time for nine years. She also worked for the City of Madison for 10 years. Barrick said that Janke has been training her so that she is prepared to assume the auditor's responsibilities.
"She took such pride in her work. I learned so much from her," Barrick said.
Prior to working in Lake County, she worked for nine months in the Davison County's Auditor's Office while her husband Bruce completed a program at what was then known as Mitchel Area Vo Tech. It was there that she worked through her first election.
"That was so much fun," she said, citing the excitement that surrounded the return of the ballot boxes.
The Barricks have been married for 36 years. They met in elementary school and were high school sweethearts as well as prom king and queen.
They have four sons. Both Jon and Lucas will become fathers in the coming months, making Barrick a grandmother. Jeremy and Ben are single.
Barrick has served as president of the VFW Auxiliary for 15 years. She said her father survived the Battle of the Bulge in World War II.
"I'm very proud of his service," Barrick indicated.
She also plays piano at Our Savior Lutheran Church and enjoys gardening and traveling.
The next election for the auditor's position will be held in 2022.