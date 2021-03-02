The staff with the Madison Central School District notified families on Monday afternoon that a student or staff member at Madison High School had recently tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Joel Jorgenson stated in an email that the high school is currently working with the South Dakota Department of Health to determine if there are any close contacts to the infected individual.
Jorgenson said school staff would provide related information to the SDDoH. If they believe a child is considered a possible close contact, the district will send out another email to parents of any students identified and follow up directly with a phone call.
State health officials will make determinations of any students who they identify as a close contact. They will contact parents directly if a child is considered a close contact.