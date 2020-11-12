Officials with the Madison Central School District informed parents and guardians on Wednesday afternoon by email that school staff were notified of two students or staff members at Madison Elementary School who recently tested positive for COVID-19.
Superintendent Joel Jorgenson added that health officials found no close contacts among persons at the elementary school.
Although Wednesday's announcement did not involve any close contacts, MCSD staff plan to inform parents/guardians of any COVID-19 positive cases. Madison Central officials ask that if any child develops symptoms of any contagious disease, including the coronavirus, parents should not send the child to school.