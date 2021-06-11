MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Breaded chicken cordon bleu, mashed potatoes, gravy peas and carrots, fruit, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Lasagna, pear crisp, breadstick, lettuce salad, tomato
Wednesday: Sloppy joe, au gratin potatoes, corn, mandarin oranges, bun
Thursday: Roast beef, mashed potatoes, gravy, green bean casserole, fruit, whole grain bread
Friday: Chef salad, crackers, fruit
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Franks and beans, home-fried potatoes, creamed corn, applesauce, bread
Tuesday: Country fried steak, gravy, whipped potatoes, peas and mushrooms, lemon cookie bar, bread
Wednesday: Baked ham, pineapple sauce, hashbrown casserole, chef's vegetable blend, cream puff cake, bread
Thursday: Sausage with peppers and onions, zucchini, biscuit, fresh fruit
Friday: Crispy fish fillet, baked potato, carrots, watermelon