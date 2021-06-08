Madison Regional Health System has begun offering a free, one-dose regimen of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine to all individuals age 18 or older. These vaccinations are now available through June 23.
Because supplies are limited, individuals must call to schedule an appointment to receive a vaccination. To speed up the process, prior to coming, they can complete the COVID Vaccination Form available on the MRHS website under "Vaccine Information."
The clinic is being offered to ensure patients receive their vaccination quickly and safely. Patient information will be verified when individuals arrive for scheduled appointments. They will also be screened and receive vaccination information.
Following the vaccination, individuals will be asked to remain in a designated area for a short time where they will be monitored by a health-care professional. This is standard protocol with all COVID-19 vaccinations.
In April, distribution of the one-dose vaccine was temporarily suspended when it was linked to a rare and severe type of blood clot. However, the suspension was lifted 10 days later after a review of available data determined the potential benefits outweigh the potential risks.
This extremely rare reaction occurs at a rate of about 7 per one million vaccinated women between the ages of 18 and 49, according to the CDC.
Symptoms include severe or persistent headaches or blurred vision, shortness of breath, chest pain, leg swelling, persistent abdominal pain, and easy bruising or tiny blood spots under the skin beyond the injection site. Those exhibiting these symptoms within three weeks of receiving the vaccine should seek immediate medical attention, according to the CDC.
To schedule an appointment, call 605-256-6551. The MRHS website is www.madisonregionalhealth.org.