Madison Middle School students, with the help of student advocate Megan Bundy, are working to address a need they have identified in the school: food insecurity among fellow students. They are currently conducting a food drive to establish a food closet at the middle school.
"This is a student-led initiative. Some seventh-grade students took this idea and ran with it," Bundy said.
According to Feeding South Dakota, an organization which seeks to end hunger in South Dakota, one in six children in the state lives in food insecure homes. According to the Kids Count Data Center, a project of the Annie E. Casey Foundation, 400 children -- or approximately 15.6% of all children in Lake County -- experienced food insecurity in 2018, the last year for which data is available.
"We haven't had anything in the building that I could send home with them," Bundy indicated, noting the lack of resources to address this at the middle school level until now.
Feeding South Dakota reports a number of issues are related to hunger, including headaches, stomachaches, increased susceptibility to illness, an inability to concentrate at school, missed academic potential and increased feelings of depression and isolation, as well as social anxiety. The organization's website says, "As children become teens, the effects of food insecurity and hunger increase."
Bundy confirms this.
"Middle school students are growing so rapidly, their bodies require a lot of calories," she said. Without nourishment, they're sluggish, tired and experience brain fog.
"All those affect their ability to concentrate and to learn concepts," Bundy said.
She referenced Abraham Maslow's hierarchy of needs, which is based on the premise that basic needs must be met before individuals are motivated to strive to meet more advanced needs. The most basic needs are for food, clothing and shelter.
By helping to establish the food closet, Brookelynn Mallett, Avery Schamber, Addison Cooney, Aliya Jones, Evie Boecker and Channing Olverson are helping to address one of their fellow students' most basic needs. On Feb. 11, a letter went out to middle school parents, asking families in a position to assist to contribute nonperishable food items.
One week was set aside for the food drive, Feb. 22-26. The following items were on the list of recommended donations: canned fruits and vegetables, macaroni and cheese, hamburger helper, granola bars, dried fruits, nuts, cereal, jerky, trail mix, peanut butter and crackers.
"We wanted to have foods that have a long shelf life, are easy to prepare and are filling," Bundy said.
In establishing the food closet, the middle school students are seeking to augment other efforts to address food insecurity in the county. Bundy noted the Madison Central School District does offer students free breakfasts and lunches during the week. In addition, families may seek assistance from the Lake County Food Pantry.
However, students don't have access to the school resource on weekends, and sometimes parents are working and unable to get supplies from the food pantry.
"If a student tells us they're hungry or don't have much food at home, I can bring them to the food closet," Bundy said, explaining how the resource will be utilized.
Students can approach anyone at the school with whom they feel comfortable speaking. Parents can also call the school, if there is a need in the home. The goal is to provide easy access to a resource to fight hunger and to help students succeed.
Thus far, student response to the food drive has been good, according to Bundy. She is hopeful the closet will be full, but community members are welcome to make donations -- especially in future months after the resource has been utilized and the closet may be starting to look bare.
"I'm proud of them for taking the initiative to get this going," Bundy said of the girls who initiated the project. "The students in that email have compassionate hearts, and they know the need is there."