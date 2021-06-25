Child care tax credit to start advance payments

Families across the United States who use the Child Care Tax Credit to lower their federal income taxes will most likely see a change in the program in July and receive monthly advance payments for their participation in the tax credit program.
In recent years, some families could file their U.S. income tax returns with a $2,000 tax credit per qualifying child to lower their federal income-tax payments. However, the Child Care Tax Credit changed this year with the passage of the American Rescue Plan, the COVID-19 relief bill sponsored by the Biden administration.
After the ARP was signed in March, it increased the maximum enhanced child tax credit during 2021 to $3,600 for children under age 6 and $3,000 for children between ages 6 and 17.
In addition -- for the last half of 2021 -- the IRS is scheduled to distribute part of the Child Care Tax Credit as an advance to families' 2021 taxes, in monthly payments starting on July 15. For households that receive the entire benefit, those monthly payments will amount to $300 per month for children under age 6 and $250 per month for children between the ages of 6 and 17.
According to Deb Reed, an H&R Block tax preparer in Madison, families that use the tax credit should expect to see an automatic deposit to their bank account or a check in the mail.
"The IRS is automatically enrolling everyone in the (program's) monthly payment plan for everyone who filed a 2020 tax return using the tax credit," Reed said.
IRS officials have announced that the agency's staff will use 2020 tax returns to determine each family's eligibility. If a family didn't file a 2020 return, the agency will use its 2019 tax return.
The planned distribution dates for the Child Care Tax Credit checks were set for July 15, Aug. 13, Sept. 15, Oct. 15, Nov. 15 and Dec. 15.
Some families may need to make some adjustments to their financial plans -- related to the new monthly advance payments -- concerning their withholding of tax amounts from their paychecks. Workers with families may have added a deduction or two through their W-2 forms to lower their withheld federal taxes and use the Child Care Tax Credit at tax time to pay any federal income taxes that they might owe in April. With the advance payments, they would find only half of the tax credit available for their 2021 tax filings. Some tax experts also say that a certain amount of families want a large tax credit payment each year to make a big purchase, such as a household appliance.
For those families that want to forgo the monthly payments, they can opt out of the program by contacting the IRS. The federal agency has opened an online site to help taxpayers "unenroll" from receiving advance payments of the 2021 child tax credit.
A new "Child Tax Credit Update Portal" allows parents to view their eligibility, see their expected advance payments and -- if they want to -- unenroll from receiving advance payments. Opting out could prove desirable if taxpayers expect the amount of tax they owe to prove greater than their refund when they file a 2021 tax return.
Some other families may need to provide information to the IRS if they want to receive the advance payments but aren't in the agency's system. They can go online to www.irs.gov and use the "Child Tax Credit Non-filer Sign-up Tool." The website tool can help many families obtain advance payments of the Child Care Tax Credit this summer when parents provide information about qualifying children born before 2021.
The parents may need to use the non-filer sign-up tool if they weren't required to file a 2020 tax return or didn't file one, and if they kept their main home in the U.S. for more than half of the year. The parents will need information such as a current mailing address, an email address and Social Security numbers.
The families that may not use a bank, credit union or other institution for their financial matters may need to receive a paper check, instead of an account deposit, from the IRS. If those families have moved recently, the IRS may need an updated address to mail a letter.
As the start of the monthly payment plan for the Child Care Tax Credit program approaches in July, IRS officials are also warning U.S. taxpayers about scams related to the monthly payments. The federal officials warn families that criminals could contact them by email, phone call or cell phone text message.
In a press release, IRS officials stated, "Be careful and cautious: The IRS never sends unsolicited electronic communications asking anyone to open (email) attachments or visit a nongovernmental website."
The IRS staff also provides information at an agency Twitter site called IRSnews. The Twitter site provides links to sign up for advance child-care payments or to opt out of advance payments.