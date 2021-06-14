Luce Pioneer Day provides rich cultural experience

Stories and experience blended to create a rich cultural experience for visitors at Lake Herman State Park on Saturday. In the cool shade of tents, volunteers provided young people with a variety of hands-on activities.
"I think everyone is having a good time," said district park manager John Bame. "If they're not, they should be."
Luce Pioneer Day is organized annually to honor Herman Luce, whose cabin was constructed on the shores of Lake Herman in 1870. Now situated within the park, the cabin is listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
However, the activities as much as the cabin itself revealed what life was like during that era. From dipping candles and making butter to using a washboard for scrubbing towels, those who visited the park had ample opportunity to experience pioneer life.
Luke Hanisch of Montrose was supervising his three sons who were engaged in different activities, among them panning for gold. His family did not know about the event until they arrived on Thursday night.
"We knew they'd like this," he said.
Sharon DeDeyne of Huron was at the event with three grandchildren. They were camping at Prairie Village and planned their weekend trip around the events offered in Madison. On Friday night, they attended the Northern Bull Riding Tour at Prairie Village; on Saturday, they attended Luce Pioneer Day at the lake.
"This is our second year here. We're having a blast," she said.
As rich as the experiences were the stories volunteers shared. Alan Montgomery, professor of art at Dakota State University, displayed bees in a glass-fronted observation hive and shared stories about his grandfather.
"He, as a kid, kept bees in Ireland. He would talk about it," Montgomery said.
His grandfather was so comfortable around bees, he could lift a bumblebee out of a flower and hold it in his hand, according to Montgomery. As a boy, that impressed him. In 1994, he purchased some equipment, got a book and figured out how to do it himself.
On Saturday morning, he spoke with curious park visitors about hives, the queen and what the bees communicate with sound variations. He also talked about a close encounter with a black bear shortly after he started keeping bees in Minnesota.
"I already had the hives in place. I had to put an electric fence around it," he related. The honey he produces is available at Josiah's Coffeehouse and Cafe in Sioux Falls.
Linda Stewart of Arlington talked about learning to spin from Shyrlee Roling of Madison, who is now deceased.
"I would sit and watch her for hours," Stewart said. "She would be spinning at the cabin and I would sit and watch her."
Eventually, Roling taught Stewart to spin, charging nothing but asking that Stewart continue the tradition of demonstrating the nearly-lost fiber art. She does so not only at Luce Pioneer Day but also at Prairie Village and the Laura Ingalls Wilder sites in DeSmet.
"I feel like she's right here beside me, spinning," Stewart commented.
As she worked on Saturday, she allowed interested children to assist her. While she does card some of her own wool, she also likes to purchase wool that has been dyed at the North Country Fiber Fair in Watertown.
As families mingled and children tried activities their ancestors may have done as chores, such as shelling and grinding corn, music filled the air. The Fiddlers of South Dakota, with local musicians Joel Brick and Bryan Schultz, performed under one tent, delighted when visitors joined their voices to the instrumental performance.