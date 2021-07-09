The Oldham-Ramona School Board will meet on Sunday at 6 p.m. in the multi-purpose room at the school. A hearing will be held to discuss the proposed 2021-22 budget.
Kicking off a new year, the oath of office will be given to Carrie Schiernbeck and LD Henrichs for one-year terms. Officers will be elected and routine business conducted. The AD/principal, business manager and superintendent will give reports.
The board will discuss property owned by the school district; approve a contract for an intervention specialist/.25 elementary computer teacher and route bus driver; approve the resignation of the Colony special education paraprofessional; authorize the disposal of surplus items; discuss the "safe return to in-person instruction plan;" and approve consolidation plan committee members.