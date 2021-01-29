The Lake County Commission will hold a regular meeting beginning at 9 a.m. on Tuesday in the commission meeting room of the Lake County Courthouse.
Both Sheriff Tim Walburg and Emergency Management Director Kody Keefer will make presentations about grants.
County Highway Superintendent Nels Nelson will once again speak with commissioners about passing a resolution establishing speed limits in addition to weight restrictions on some county roads during the spring thaw. Discussion items include a vacancy on the highway and bridge advisory committee.
The commission will also go into an executive session to discuss personnel.
The public portion of the meeting can be accessed via Zoom. The meeting ID is 820 126 8213. The passcode is 629384.