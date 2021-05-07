The Rutland School Board will meet on Monday at 5:30 p.m. in the Media Center.
Items on the agenda include a public forum, Prairie Lakes Education Cooperative report and superintendent report. The board will also acknowledge a conflict disclosure and review the 2021-22 preliminary budget.
Board members will discuss the SDHSAA, as well as Photos by Mark and school calendar adjustment for student photos. They will approve 2021-22 certified, classified, extracurricular and Rutland co-op coaching contracts and discuss a wrestling co-op with the Madison Central School District.
Executive session is planned for personnel discussion.