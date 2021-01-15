Storms create blizzard conditions, closes roads

SCHOOLS AROUND THE REGION were closed on Thursday afternoon and Friday as a winter storm blew through the region, bringing winds that created white-out conditions, according to a Facebook post from the Lake County Sheriff's Office.

