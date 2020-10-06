Skinners win playhouse in MCSEF fund-raiser

Every fall the Madison Central School Education Foundation hosts the Big Apple dinner event, the organization's only fund-raiser for the year. The dinner event was canceled to protect the health and safety of the community; however, an avid supporter, Gene Phillips, decided to build a playhouse to donate to the Foundation.
The purpose of the Big Apple event is to raise funds for Madison Central classrooms and teachers. The funds raised can be accessed through grants, educational opportunities and leadership activities that ultimately help students and teachers access innovative ideas to improve learning in the local schools.
Educator Grants provide funding to individuals or small teams of educators in the formation and implementation of groundbreaking classroom instruction. The grants provide opportunities for educators to integrate new strategies that encourage critical and conceptual learning.
The raffle drawing was held on Sept. 28 and the winners included: first place, Drew and Carol Skinner; second, Bob and Nancy Schamber, $500 Sunshine Foods and Montgomery's gift card; and third, Doug and Delores Sims, Blackstone grill (donated by CU Mortgage Direct) and $200 Jack's Cold Storage gift card.
________
Support local journalism. Subscribe to The Madison Daily Leader today. Call 256-4555 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
________