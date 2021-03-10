Black Bear Lodge offers family-friendly space for small gatherings

Caleb and Danielle Svartoein thought of everything -- comfort, convenience, kids -- when embarking on their new business venture: Black Bear Lodge.
Located just off SD-34 on the north side of Lake Madison, the lodge was designed with family gatherings in mind. With both indoor and outdoor gathering spaces, bedrooms to sleep 15, and retractable safety gates on all the stairs, the lodge is both inviting and practical.
"We tried to think of as many things as we could to make it accommodating and functional," Caleb Svartoein said on Tuesday night.
For the Brookings business owner, the lodge was a creative way to address a challenge. He and his business partner at Outdoor Design and Landscaping had purchased a piece of property off SD-14 just west of Brookings for commercial development. To do what they envisioned, they needed to move the house that was on the property.
"The base of the house is a true log cabin," Svartoein noted. With oak floors, an open floorplan and a loft, it was a beautiful house -- just not what the business needed at that location.
At the same time, visiting relatives on Lake Madison made him appreciate the recreational benefits of the area. This was especially true over the Fourth of July when tents or campers were used to accommodate everyone who gathered.
Svartoein broached with his wife the idea of moving the house to Lake Madison, not only for their use but also to rent to visitors. They did a little research on Airbnb, a website which connects guests with hosts who have space to rent, to see what was available.
"There were only a couple [rentals] on Lake Madison and they only slept six. We knew we would have a niche," Svartoein said.
Thus began the adventure which will culminate this spring when the Black Bear Lodge opens on March 20 with an open house from 10 a.m. to noon. The lodge is located at 6325 Lakeview Dr., four miles east of Madison.
The first step was to locate a site that would accommodate the house and provide ample parking. They anticipated multi-family rentals which would in all likelihood involve multiple vehicles, and they anticipated those renting the lodge might bring a boat.
In 2019, they spent part of their time during the annual Fourth of July family gathering looking for a site. They found what they wanted in a corner lot close to Johnson's Point. A year later, the house was moved.
"The house came down and got set on the foundation on July 29," Svartoein reported, checking the calendar on his smartphone for the exact date.
During the intervening months, he and his wife had begun restoring the house while it was on the Brookings site. He had talked with Midwest House Movers, who moved the house and the garage in separate pieces, and learned that improvements could be made prior to the move.
They refinished the oak floors, installed new countertops in the kitchen and hung new light fixtures, among other things. After the house was moved, the basement was finished, the foyer with bathroom and utility room was built, a wide porch was added to the front of the house, a patio with hot tub was constructed behind the house, and the garage was converted into a man cave.
"It gave our full-time landscape employees something to do over the last couple months," Svartoein said.
The result is both clean and rustic with freshly painted walls throughout and decorative touches that create a homelike atmosphere. The lodge has 1,200 square feet on the main floor with a loft of 412 square feet.
"Everything is bear and woodsy themed," Svartoein indicated, giving his wife full credit for the decor.
Bedrooms are scattered over three levels with queen-sized beds in most. Because the lodge was designed with families in mind, one of the bedrooms on the main floor also has a crib and changing table.
The loft includes not only a bedroom and a pull-out sleeper sofa but also a play area.
"Up here are the kids' toys to keep the kids entertained," Svartoein noted. The abundance and variety of toys is evident at a quick glance.
The gathering space in the original house is furnished with comfortable sofas and features a gas fireplace. In the basement, the gathering space has a wet bar, poker table, more comfortable sofas and an electric fireplace.
The man cave, which opens to the back-yard patio, features a whiskey barrel bar with cut walnut top. The walls are paneled with barnwood from an old barn near Bridgewater. The ceiling is corrugated tin from the lean-to of a friend's barn which was torn down while the Svartoeins were working on the lodge.
The man cave also has a concession-style window where food and beverages can be passed to those who are on the patio. Svartoein's outdoor design experience is evident in the patio's design, which is visually attractive as well as functional. When finished, it will include a water feature crafted from an old pump in addition to the hot tub.
"The goal is to have a pulldown screen for outdoor movies," he said, revealing that he continues to envision enhancements for the already welcoming space.
The location of the patio and the man cave demonstrate the planning that went into designing the lodge to be family-friendly. These areas are separated from the living area where all of the bedrooms are located by a 14-foot foyer.
"If you want to turn in early, people can be loud out here and you won't hear them," Svartoein noted.
The house has four bathrooms, laundry facilities in two areas, an intercom system and secure WiFi. In addition, smart TVs are found in all of the bedrooms and in the main gathering spaces. The lodge is rented fully furnished and has a manual describing the amenities as well as providing emergency contact information.
"We have someone to come in weekly to clean it," Svartoein said. Renters are simply asked to strip the beds before they leave and remake them with fresh sheets.
The couple has given the lodge a trial run by hosting a family gathering there to celebrate their son's second birthday. They feel comfortable in having created a space where families can gather to get away and to celebrate special occasions.
Once the lodge passes its final inspection, it will be open for business.
"We hope people appreciate the work that's gone into it and enjoy the space," Svartoein said. "We tried to finish it off to make it a place where people want to come."