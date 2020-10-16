Lewis Drug pledges support to MRHF

Lewis Drug, headquartered in Sioux Falls, has made a five-year pledge of support to the Madison Regional Health Foundation in the amount of $75,000.
"We look forward to a long partnership with the Madison Regional Health Foundation," said Scott Cross, CFO and executive vice president of Lewis Drug.
Lewis Drug serves the Madison area with two pharmacy locations, one at Madison Regional Health System and one in the Lewis store on Washington Ave.
"Lewis Drug's generosity stems from their desire to give back to their Madison customers through their support of local health care with this gift," said Beth Knuths, foundation director. "Lewis Drug understands rural health care and supports the foundation's mission of supporting access to quality health care close to home."
Foundation board member Marlin Brozik said he admired Lewis Drug for their commitment to the foundation.
"As a foundation partner, Lewis Drug is helping Madison Regional Health System purchase state-of-the art equipment and technology, make enhancements to the patient care environment and recruit and train medical staff," said Brozik. "Their gift will make a lasting impact and many people will benefit from it."
Knuths added, "As our community depends on Madison Regional Health System now more than ever, the foundation continues to be grateful to our partners like Lewis Drug."