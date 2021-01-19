Staff with the Madison Central School District sent an email to families on Monday afternoon announcing that a student or staff member at Madison High School and a student or staff member at Madison Middle School have tested positive for COVID-19.
The email indicated that the two new coronavirus cases appeared in the same household.
In the message, Superintendent Joel Jorgenson stated that Madison's schools are working with the South Dakota Department of Health to determine if there are any additional students who are considered close contacts.
Jorgenson said staff will provide information to DoH personnel. If Madison educators believe a child is considered a possible close contact, the district will send out additional email letters to the parents of any students identified as close contacts.
The school staff will also follow up directly with a phone call.
DoH personnel will make determinations of any students who are identified as close contacts, and state officials will contact parents directly if a child is considered a close contact.