Engineers hired to work on outdoor pool repair project

City commissioners listened to the most current information about efforts to make repairs to damaged electrical equipment at Madison's outdoor swimming pool and approved hiring an electrical engineering firm to start the work.
Brad Lawrence, municipal utilities director, provided an update to Madison's commissioners that included a request to hire the PE Group, a Parker-based engineering firm. The PE Group would prepare design and work documents that will help construction contractors perform the repairs in the Madison Aquatic Center building.
According to Lawrence, the Parker engineers are expected to prepare the bid documents, inspect the submitted contractor bids and make recommendations to the commissioners on which repair bid to approve. Lawrence said the PE Group's estimate for its work amounted to about $16,700.
The PR Group has provided electrical engineering work for industrial projects that include ethanol plants and grain elevators and for commercial projects such as fire stations and schools. The Parker engineers have also performed work for municipalities related to water-treatment plants and lift stations.
The electrical system at the Madison Aquatic Center was damaged by corrosion during the past year when a ventilation fan in the building malfunctioned. The broken ventilation system allowed the buildup of chemical fumes inside the building that corroded metal parts. The fumes originated from chemicals stored in the building -- chemicals such as chlorine and oxidizers that are used to treat swimming pool water.
Engineers have determined that the repair work at the MAC will include replacing circuit breakers and control panels and repairing electrical controls.
Lawrence said the workers would also perform an arc flash study on the MAC's electrical equipment. That study would review the building's power system and how staff members operate the equipment. The study would make recommendations on the suitability of the electrical equipment used in the building, the operational efficiency of the equipment and any protective gear needed by the equipment operators.
In addition, Lawrence said the engineers will review replacing the fluorescent lighting in the equipment room with LED lighting.
Lawrence told the commissioners that he would return with a another report after the PE Group's work was completed and construction contractors could bid on the repair project.