13 MHS grads receive Step-Up Scholarships

The Madison Central School Educational Foundation presented Step-Up scholarships to 13 members of the Madison High School class of 2020 who are now freshmen at Dakota State University.
Recipients were Joseph Brandenburger, Cody Brown, Cali Eliason, Jared Harsma, Katrina Kauffman, Isaiah Klockman, Kaden Krusemark, Jessica Leighton, Isaac Meyer, Lexie Roemen, Tyler Tappe, Lily Wolff and Lane Zingmark.
In 2003, the MCSEF board made a proposal to the city of Madison to start a utility bill round-up program to generate scholarship dollars for MHS students attending DSU. Since the Step-Up for Scholars program has been in place, 158 students have received scholarships.
"These students and the MCSEF board members would like to thank the current homeowners, businesses and the city of Madison for their support of the Step-Up program," said Renae Prostrollo, MSCEF director. "We'd like to encourage everyone in our community to participate in the utilities round-up program. It is a small individual investment into the students that makes a huge impact on those who attend DSU."
Madison residents and businesses can sign up to participate in the Step-Up scholarship program by allowing the City Finance Office to round up their monthly municipal utility bill to the nearest whole dollar. The most a customer could pay in one year is $11.88. The average participant's round-up totals between $6 and $7 per year.
The money is put into the Step-Up scholarship fund and awarded in the form of scholarships to MHS students in good standing attending DSU.
To enroll in the program, call 256-7504 or email utilities.com.