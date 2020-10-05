Bruna's students use their Dashes to learn about math

The second-graders in Devon Bruna's classroom used small robots provided through a joint Madison Central-Dakota State University program to learn more about math and computer coding last week.
The 18 students in Bruna's classroom at Madison Elementary School worked with Dash robots and iPads as part of a math lesson about place values for numbers. Bruna said understanding place values is among the learning goals that South Dakota's public schools have for second-grade students.
"When (the students) coded the robots to move across the floor, they needed to understand the distance that robots should move," Bruna said. "To tell the robots to make the right moves, the students had to learn about `ones' place values all the way up to 100."
In explaining place values in math, it's the concept of having the value of a particular digit centered as to where it appears in a multi-digit number. As an example, in the number 352, the 5 is in the "tens" place, so its place value is 10. As another example, in the number 17.591, the 9 is in the "hundredths" place, so its place value is 0.01.
Along with distance concepts, the students needed to learn about making the robots turn at 45- and 90-degree angles and having the robots make stops of five to eight seconds during their trips across the floor. Bruna said those turns and stops were part of the software-coding lessons in each student-team project.
Bruna paired his second-graders into nine two-person teams. Each duo was given a different robot-coding challenge with unique instructions.
"Each team had a different code that they needed to write, and the proof to their work was that, to get to their goal, the robot needed to follow their code," Bruna said.
He serves as the judge for whether the teams performed their work correctly. If their robot-movement projects didn't properly work during the first go-around, the students were expected to find the problem and make fixes.
"That was challenging and part of the fun," Bruna said; "figuring out what went wrong and learning what to do differently to make things work."
The students also worked in an environment that offered some challenges. Due to the novel-coronavirus pandemic, they and Bruna used social-distancing to keep the teams in their own separate zones to perform the robot projects. The programming duos also needed to practice social-distancing when they worked on the project.
The students were able to work on the math project after Bruna's second-grade class checked out the Dash robots from the MES lending library for science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) equipment. Elementary school educators and CybHER officials at DSU set up the STEM lending library this fall to help MES teachers instruct students across their curriculums from computer science to English to art. The STEM equipment includes Dash robots, Makey Makey invention kits and Osmo learning games.
_______
Support local journalism. Subscribe to The Madison Daily Leader today. Call 256-4555 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
________