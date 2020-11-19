Operation Christmas Child looks different this year.
This mission project, which involves packing shoeboxes with school supplies, hygiene items and a "wow" item to send overseas for pastors to distribute at outreach events, usually involves church gatherings where boxes are packed. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic, few are choosing to do this.
Still, the need exists.
"The kids really need it this year with everything they have went through with COVID on top of the economy being so bad and all the natural disasters this year," said Vicki Johns, a local organizer.
Thus far, the local response has been poor.
"We're low. We really need the help," Johns said.
Samaritan's Purse, the nonprofit which coordinates this international ministry, reports that shoeboxes are sent to more than 100 countries. The goal this year is to reach 11 million children.
Boxes can be donated in two ways. Samaritan's Purse offers the option of building a shoebox online. The cost of making a donation in this way is $25.
The second option is to build a shoebox and drop it off at Good Shepherd Free Lutheran (120 S.W. 2nd St.) in the coming days. Shoeboxes can be dropped off Thursday and Friday from 4-6 p.m., Saturday from 9-11 a.m., Sunday from 12-2 p.m. and Monday from 9-11 a.m.
"It is a good time for people staying at home to show their children something good can come out of all this bad in the world and show love to kids that need to see it," Johns indicated.
Preprinted shoeboxes are available at Hobby Lobby, or an average-sized shoebox -- either cardboard or plastic -- can be covered prior to filling.
Then a decision must be made regarding the gender of the recipient (girl or boy) and the age. Operation Christmas Child has three age categories: 2-4, 5-9 and 10-14.
The box should then be filled with school supplies, hygiene items, fun toys and a "wow" item. A "wow" item is a soccer ball or stuffed animal or clothing item that will attract the child's attention as soon as the box is opened.
A number of items cannot be included, such as candy, toothpaste, gum, food, seeds, drink mixes, liquids, lotions, medications or vitamins. War-related items such as toy guns, knives or military figures cannot be included, either.
Those who pack boxes are asked to pray for the children who will receive the gifts and to include a personal note in each box. Boxes should also be labeled to identify the gender and the age group for which it is intended.
Johns indicated a drive-up drop-off system is being used at Good Shepherd this year to protect the public.
"We will be masked with gloves," she said. "We can unload their car for them or they will be able to unload themselves and put [shoeboxes] on the cart. We will have signs up as to where people will pull up to."
Samaritan's Purse emphasizes the importance of making a $9 donation with each box to cover shipping, processing and Gospel materials for the child. The organization suggests making this donation online at samaritanspurse.org/operation-christmas-child.
A press release from the organization indicates Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts to children worldwide for more than two decades. This has been done by partnering with local churches.
The mission of the project is "to demonstrate God's love in a tangible way to children in need around the world and, together with the local church worldwide, to share the Good News of Jesus Christ."
"This season, children around the world need a tangible reminder that there is hope an that God loves them," Franklin Graham, president of Samaritan's Purse, said in the press release.