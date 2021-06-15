Questions emerged at school board meetings in Rutland and in Oldham-Ramona on Monday night which will need to be answered in coming months if the districts are to move forward in exploring a consolidation.
On Monday night, both boards voted unanimously to form a committee to develop a plan which will then be presented to the public for feedback. In discussions leading up to their vote, both raised issues for which there are currently no answers.
The Rutland School Board met at 4 p.m. Among other business conducted, board members set the budget hearing for fiscal year 2021-22. It will be held at the beginning of the July meeting.
Business manager Crystal Hanson reported the district's budget for next year is much the same as the current budget with a general fund budget of just over $2 million, a capital outlay budget approaching $570,000, and a special education budget of nearly $299,000. The district will make a double payment on the building with the goal of paying off that debt in three years.
Superintendent Brian Brosnahan introduced the discussion on the possible consolidation by asking board members if they had heard any feedback following the community meeting on June 2. They indicated they had heard little.
He outlined membership for the planning committee that he and Oldham-Ramona Superintendent Mike Fischer were recommending: two board members from each district, school administrators, one teacher from Oldham-Ramona since the district has two administrators, two teachers from Rutland since the district has one administrator, business managers from both districts and a student representative from each district.
"Ultimately, a key piece of doing this is for the kids, so it's important to have their input as well," Brosnahan said, explaining student participation. When asked about including community members, he said they would be more involved in developing the building design.
Rutland board members discussed the importance of the new school's location. Concern was expressed that a landowner would agree to sell and then decline to do so before the project could move forward.
"If someone is willing to donate, we have to consider that, too," board member Brooke Albertson said.
Board member Amanda Maas asked whether board members would be able to provide input as the plan is being developed. Brosnahan stated his belief that board members would receive a report at each meeting.
"I think the committee aspect needs to be as transparent as possible," he said.
Board members were concerned that a consolidation would pass, but not the bond issue. They were also concerned about funding until the new building is constructed. Once consolidated, the opt-outs would no longer be in effect, which would impact operating budgets.
Board member Ryan Olson asked if the wording of the consolidation could indicate it's contingent upon the bond issue passing. Maas suggested wording which would indicate the consolidation would go into effect when the new school is built.
Brosnahan said an attorney would have to be consulted about these possibilities.
OLDHAM-RAMONA
The Oldham-Ramona board met at 6 p.m. They also scheduled a budget hearing for the July board meeting. The proposed general fund budget is slightly over $1.9 million; the proposed capital outlay budget is around $655,000; and the proposed special education budget is nearly $468,000.
Fischer introduced the discussion on forming a planning committee by saying he's been hearing positive comments. He raised three concerns during the course of the discussion.
His first regarded tenure. He wondered whether teachers who were rehired from the Oldham-Ramona School District would retain their tenure with a consolidation.
He wondered how differences in fund balances between the two districts would be handled and how open-enrolled students would be impacted. While those students would have to reapply, he wondered if the plan could be written so they would be automatically accepted, even if that resulted in a class having more than 25 students.
Board members asked whether it would be possible to hold a vote on the consolidation and a vote on a bond issue simultaneously and learned it is not possible to do so. Tom Oster, a consultant advising the districts, learned the issues would have to be voted on separately.
Like Rutland board members, Oldham-Ramona board members wondered whether the consolidation could be contingent upon a bond issue passing and whether the actual consolidation date could be delayed until a new building was constructed.
These issues will be explored by the committee. Committee members will be chosen prior to the July board meeting and will be approved at that time.
Developing a plan for the state DOE to approve does not ensure a consolidation will occur. The matter will be determined by voters with a simple majority in both districts required.