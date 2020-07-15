Personnel with the Lake County Sheriff's Department reported that a male juvenile involved in a July 9 pickup rollover was unharmed after the single-vehicle incident occurred north of Madison.
In a report filed by Deputy Aric Dierkhising, the 15-year-old driver was traveling north on 456th Ave. in a 2007 Chevrolet K3500 pickup at about 5:50 p.m. The teen from Madison was distracted while making a right turn onto 230th St. by a physical irritation at his ankle. The turn was too short and the pickup entered the roadway's south ditch.
At that section of 230th St., Dierkhising reported that the shoulders were steep and soft, and the Chevrolet pickup rolled over onto its roof. The deputy added that the pickup's bed was loaded with a large, full water tank that may have contributed to the rollover.
The pickup's estimated speed at the time of the accident was 15 mph.
The juvenile driver was able to crawl out of the pickup cab without serious injuries. Authorities report that the teenager was not wearing a seat belt.
Damage to the pickup was estimated at $6,000.
The driver was cited for careless driving and nonuse of a seat belt.