The Lake County Commission will begin to hear budget requests on Tuesday at a regular meeting which begins at 9 a.m. in the commission meeting room of the Lake County Commission.
Among those making budget requests are Mandi Anderson, planning and zoning officer as well as welfare officer; Kimberly Raske, fiscal director for Inter-Lakes Community Action Partnership; Donna Uthe, executive director of Valiant Living; Eric Fosheim, executive director of Lake Area Improvement Corporation; Nancy Sabbe, library director for the Madison Public Library; and Faron Wahl, Prairie Village.
In addition to budget requests and routine business, the commission will consider rental agreements for the 4-H grounds and learn about stairwell repairs from Buildings and Grounds Superintendent Dave Hare; learn about a CARES Act grant application from Hare and Sheriff Tim Walburg; and hear about a personnel issue from April Denholm, 911 Director.
As zoning officer, Anderson will present applications for a variance from Jacob and Kathryne Studer, a variance from Jamie and Tina Denne, a conditional use permit from Brock and Kristen DeLay, a conditional use permit from Joseph and Michelle Weisensee, a variance from Brian and Andrea Van Liere, and three plats.
The commission will consider insurance renewals. Brad Peterson of Fiedler Insurance will present health insurance information, and Deputy Auditor Paula Barrick will present information on life and vision insurance.
Director of Equalization Rick Becker will present the resolution for the annual assessment of property and an application of discretionary formula to specified properties. Prior to going into executive session to discuss personnel, Commission Chair Kelli Wollmann and Commissioner Deb Reinicke will address a personnel matter.
No discussion items are listed on the agenda. The next regular meeting is scheduled for July 7.