MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: Sweet and sour meatballs, rice, stir-fry vegetables, pineapple, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Hawaiian chicken salad, tomato spoon salad, cold baked beans, croissant

Wednesday: Spaghetti, meat sauce, breadstick, warmed applesauce, lettuce salad and tomatoes

Thursday: Turkey, sweet potatoes, green beans, fresh apple, whole grain bread

Friday: Chicken bacon wrap with lettuce and tomato, potato salad, strawberries and peaches

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Chicken cacciatore, parmesan and basil pasta, green beans, bread, carrot cake

Tuesday: Roast pork, gravy, parsley potatoes, stewed tomatoes, melon, bread

Wednesday: Lasagna, California blend veggies, peaches garlic breadstick

Thursday: Crispy chicken, macaroni salad, pickled beets, fruit cobbler

Friday: Parmesan fish, tater tots, peas and carrots, tropical fruit cup, garlic cheddar biscuit

OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL

Breakfast

Monday: Cinnamon bread, sliced peaches

Tuesday: Egg patty, toast, sausage patty, sliced pears

Wednesday: Cinnamon roll, pineapple tidbits

Lunch

Monday-Wednesday: Cook's choice