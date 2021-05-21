MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Sweet and sour meatballs, rice, stir-fry vegetables, pineapple, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Hawaiian chicken salad, tomato spoon salad, cold baked beans, croissant
Wednesday: Spaghetti, meat sauce, breadstick, warmed applesauce, lettuce salad and tomatoes
Thursday: Turkey, sweet potatoes, green beans, fresh apple, whole grain bread
Friday: Chicken bacon wrap with lettuce and tomato, potato salad, strawberries and peaches
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Chicken cacciatore, parmesan and basil pasta, green beans, bread, carrot cake
Tuesday: Roast pork, gravy, parsley potatoes, stewed tomatoes, melon, bread
Wednesday: Lasagna, California blend veggies, peaches garlic breadstick
Thursday: Crispy chicken, macaroni salad, pickled beets, fruit cobbler
Friday: Parmesan fish, tater tots, peas and carrots, tropical fruit cup, garlic cheddar biscuit
OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday: Cinnamon bread, sliced peaches
Tuesday: Egg patty, toast, sausage patty, sliced pears
Wednesday: Cinnamon roll, pineapple tidbits
Lunch
Monday-Wednesday: Cook's choice