The COVID-19 vaccine is being administered by Madison Regional Health System as weekly allotments are being received. That number can vary from 50 to 200, according to Kathy Hansen, director of quality, safety and emergency preparedness.
Hansen was reporting to members of the Local Emergency Planning Committee at a regular quarterly meeting on Wednesday night. According to the state Department of Health website, 528 people have received doses in Lake County, with 204 having received two and an additional 324 having received the first dose only.
Hansen explained that each time an announcement is made that South Dakota has received another allotment, the question must be asked, "Out of that, how much does Madison receive?"
The CDC and state Department of Health have prioritized recipients. The first group to receive the vaccine were front-line health-care workers, including long-term care facility workers. Then, long-term care residents were administered the vaccine.
Thus far, MRHS -- under provided guidelines -- has also administered the vaccine to Phase 1C individuals, which included other health-care workers, public health workers, emergency medical services, law enforcement and correctional officers. Currently, across the state, the vaccine is being administered to those who are high on the Phase 1D list.
"We're working to identify our high-risk community members and getting them in and vaccinating them," Hansen said. She noted that individuals in other groups who previously declined to receive the vaccination are also coming in.
"We have had stragglers even from the 1A group, so it's a mixed bag," Hansen indicated.
She said it's unlikely a POD (point-of-dispensing) approach will be used to distribute the vaccine until MRHS can get more doses than they are getting at present.
"To activate that whole system doesn't seem efficient," Hansen said.
Currently, MRHS is asking area residents to go to their website and submit information requested under "Phase 1 Vaccination Sign Up" by following the link to the SurveyMonkey questionnaire. This will enable the health-care facility to prioritize individuals and to contact them when the vaccine becomes available for their group.
This information has also been posted on the health-care facility's Facebook page.
"I encourage everyone to tell their loved ones and family members to go to our website and do the survey," Hansen told those attending the meeting.
She noted the next large group to be vaccinated will be teachers. How this will be approached depends upon the number of doses received.
Hansen reported that MRHS has had a "great response" for the vaccine with few side effects beyond a mild fever after receiving the second dose. She anticipates the majority of the county will qualify when Phase 1E is reached.
"Who doesn't fit in that group in Lake County?" she asked rhetorically.
Madison Fire Chief Randy Minnaert and 911 Communications Director April Denholm asked when their groups could be vaccinated. Denholm expressed concerns because the dispatch center has a small staff. Minnaert reported that elsewhere in the state, firefighters have been vaccinated even though they are listed as a Phase 1E group on the state's priority groups chart.
Technical difficulties prevented Hansen's response to Denholm's concerns from being heard by others at the meeting. However, Minnaert's concerns were discussed.
"Do they do the medical side of things?" Hansen asked, speculating that could have resulted in the early vaccinations for some firefighters.
Minnaert indicated that all five fire departments in the county, as first responders, also encounter situations which put them at risk. He cited an accident to which firefighters responded in recent weeks.
"We were nose-to-nose with the four people coming out of that vehicle," Minnaert said.
Mark Nelson with the state Office of Emergency Management noted that health-care facilities sometimes have a few extra doses and reach out to others in their communities. That could also explain why some firefighters have already received the vaccine.
Hansen said she will raise the issue with Tammy Miller, MRHS CEO, who confers weekly with the DoH.