The Madison City Commission will conduct a session of the city's board of adjustment when it meets at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at City Hall.
The city commissioners, as the Madison Board of Adjustment, will consider an objection to a real property assessment to land located on the 500 block of N. Egan Ave.
They will also review the 2021 assessment roll for the city.
The commissioners will conduct their open meeting using distance-connection technology. The public can join online via a Zoom connection from a computer, tablet or smartphone at https://zoom.us/j/97962610565. Individuals can also join by using a phone and dialing 312-626-6799 and using the access code 979-6261-0565.
During their regular meeting session, the commissioners will consider:
-- Holding a hearing for an application for the sale of an alcoholic beverage license from Stadium Sports Grill Madison Inc./Stadium Sports Grill Madison to BMS Goat LLC/Stadium Sports Grill.
-- Approving the application for the sale of the alcohol license to BMS Goat LLC/Stadium Sports Grill.
-- Approving the first reading of Ordinance No. 1631 that would amend Chapter 6 related to buildings.
-- Approving the first reading Ordinance No. 1632 that would amend Chapter 8 related to Article 2 and the fire prevention code.
-- Ratifying the mayor's signature for a hazard mitigation proposal for a Memorial Park site.
-- Adopting Resolution No. 2021-05 regarding bridge inspections.
-- Adopting Resolution No. 2021-06 for the approval of a preliminary plat for the West Center Addition.
-- Adopting Resolution No. 2021-07 regarding credit card processing fees.
-- Reviewing and awarding a bid for the 2021 sidewalk improvement project.
-- Setting a bid date for a 2021 water-main improvement project.
-- Approving the advertisement for bids for constructing an airport apron.
-- Declaring as surplus property, appointing appraisers and authorizing for the proper disposal of miscellaneous electronics.
The commissioners will also announce a vacancy for an alternate position on the board of adjustment.