Madison Central officials are planning to have filtering systems installed for the school district's three school buildings that are expected to improve indoor air quality and reduce the possible spread of the novel coronavirus.
According to Superintendent Joel Jorgenson, Madison Central has purchased equipment from Global Plasma Solutions, a Charlotte, N.C.-based company, that is designed to improve indoor-air quality. Jorgenson said that a Sioux Falls contractor is scheduled to install the new equipment during September.
Global Plasma Solutions (GPS) markets itself as a leader in the indoor air-quality sector, telling customers that GPS has more than 30 patents. According to GPS officials, the company has 150,000 installations at locations around the world and has its equipment operating in different settings, including offices, hotels, processing plants and schools.
GPS uses a process called needlepoint bipolar ionization (NPBI) technology to deliver clean indoor air that is considered safe and healthy. The NPBI process does not produce ozone or other harmful by-products. Ozone is a powerful oxidant that has the ability to damage mucous and other respiratory tissues in animals.
The NPBI technology used by Global Plasma Solutions attacks and kills viruses, mold spores and bacteria. The ions produced by the company's equipment take away hydrogen from bacterial, mold and virus pathogens, leaving them to die. The process is designed to create cleaner and healthier indoor air for people.
According to GPS officials, the company's products are Underwriters Laboratories and CE certified and registered.
G&R Controls, a Sioux Falls contractor, was hired by the Madison Central School District to install the equipment for about $162,600.
According to Jorgenson, the school district is purchasing the equipment, along with additional staff-related expenses and other material, with money reimbursed by the state that comes from federal CARES Act funding. Jorgenson said that he was informed that CARES Act education funding in South Dakota will soon be depleted.
When U.S. Rep. Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., visited Madison Elementary School on Aug. 17, Jorgenson told the congressman that the school District would need ongoing funding during the current school year. Jorgenson said the school district would need to pay for added expenses such as hand-sanitizer, additional cleaning supplies, and added staff expenses.
Climate Systems contract
During its Aug. 10 meeting, members of the Madison School Board approved a contract unrelated to the new GPS air-filtering system with Climate Systems of Sioux Falls to provide a three-year service plan. The company is expected to provide maintenance support for Madison Elementary School's heating, air-conditioning and ventilation system.
The agreement included three 12-month contracts with a payment of $6,598 for 2020. Two other payments of $6,796 in July 2021 and $7,000 in July 2022 were listed in the agreement.
The agreement lists two visits per year for all of the school's temperature controls, 65 heat pumps, three boilers, three pumps, five energy recovery ventilators and one variable frequency drive motor. The agreement also contains one annual visit for the school building's 13 exhaust fans.