There's no place like home for Amanda Palli, the new loan officer with CU Mortgage Direct. The graduate of Madison High School and her husband Mikael, also an MHS graduate, think Madison is a great place to raise their children.
"We've always enjoyed our town," she said recently in a phone interview. "It has everything we need. It's a good place to raise our family."
Palli was promoted at CU Mortgage Direct when Lori Norby retired recently, after working with Norby since 2019. In the past, she worked behind the scenes processing loans. She described Norby as a legend and said she learned a great deal from her.
As a Madison native, Palli may be known to many in the community as Amanda Dailing, who was active in sports during her high school career. She was involved in volleyball, basketball, track and softball.
"I liked group activities, playing games," Palli indicated.
She hopes that at least one of her four children will follow in her footsteps. She and her husband have four: Heidi, who is six and in first grade; Brian, who is four and in preschool; Ellie, who is three and looking forward to starting preschool; and one-year-old Lucy.
Currently, Brian is the one who is showing some interest in sports.
Palli initially attended Southeast Technical Institute in Sioux Falls where she earned a two-year business degree. She chose that, in part, to explore career options.
"I wasn't 100% sure what I was going to do," she said.
At Southeast Tech, she discovered an interest in banking by taking a class from an instructor who worked in that field. Prior to that, she was leaning toward accounting. However, a single class changed her mind.
"I thought it was an interesting field," Palli reported.
She continued her studies at the University of South Dakota when she earned a bachelor's degree in business management, choosing not to specialize at that point.
Palli first met Norby at East River Federal Credit Union where she worked for about three years prior to going to CU Mortgage Direct. That company is a direct lender for home mortgage loans established to work with credit unions who do not have their own home mortgage departments.
The company's website indicates it "has strong ties to many Credit Unions throughout the state of South Dakota." In Madison, it has a strong partnership with East River FCU and had an office at that location for a number of years.
Prospective homebuyers do not have to be a member of a credit union to take advantage of the services provided, according to Palli. CU Direct Mortgage provides a variety of options, including VA, FHA, First Time Homebuyers and conventional loans.
"We help the buyer to find the best option," Palli said. "There's a lot of questions we have to ask to make sure we get it right."
This is true because different programs have different parameters. For example, to get a First Time Homebuyer's loan, the individual cannot have owned a home within the previous three years.
Palli admits that while it's always exciting to help someone buy a home, helping first-time homebuyers is always special.
"I can remember when that was us," she said.
She and her husband were renting a one-bedroom home when Heidi was born. Purchasing a house gave them more room for their growing family.
"We were excited to get into our first home," Palli recalled.
Unlike other industries, which have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, CU Mortgage Direct has had a record year.
"Our business really boomed from it because it affected mortgage rates," Palli said. Many were refinancing their homes at a lower rate and others were getting into homes.
As a result of the pandemic, much of the application process can now take place online at the organization's website: cumortgagedirect.com
For Palli, the challenge has been balancing work and family life. That being said, she does enjoy being a mother.
"My kids are a lot of fun. They like to be big helpers and we spend a lot of time outside playing," she said.
The Pallis are avid snowmobilers and usually make an annual trip to the Hills with their children, but the weather conditions this year didn't really support that.
"It's the first year in a long time we didn't go," she said.