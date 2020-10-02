An official with the South Dakota Attorney General's Office on Friday morning released the name of the suspect who was injured Wednesday in an officer-involved shooting that occurred in southeast Madison.
Ben Hernandez, 34, was injured in the incident that started at about midday outside a convenience store and fueling station. Tim Bormann, chief of staff with the S.D. Attorney General's Office, provided the suspect's name on Friday and added that state investigators believe Hernandez is a Madison-area resident.
After being taken into custody, Hernandez was initially taken to the Madison hospital and later transported by ambulance to a Sioux Falls medical facility. Bormann, a spokesman for the Attorney General's Office and Division of Criminal Investigation, said Hernandez had received non-life-threatening injuries.
The Madison Police Department released late Wednesday a brief Facebook posting which included information that law enforcement officers had responded earlier in the day "...to the 500 block of S.E. 10th St. for a barricaded suicidal subject in a vehicle." On Wednesday, officers in about 10 patrol vehicles belonging to the Madison Police Department, Lake County Sheriff's Office and South Dakota Highway Patrol responded to the incident that occurred on property belonging to the Classic Corner convenience store in Madison. Bystanders at the scene reported that the male suspect possessed a shotgun.
By early afternoon on Wednesday, the suspect and law enforcement officers appeared to be involved in a standoff that lasted for hours.
On Thursday, Madison Police Chief Justin Meyer said he did not want to release any additional information about the incident, saying the police department was involved in an ongoing investigation.
Bormann said on Friday morning that the DCI would not release any additional information about the Madison incident during the state agency's ongoing investigation. DCI investigators are typically called in to investigate all officer-involved shootings that occur in South Dakota.
According to Bormann, officials with the S.D. Attorney General's Office would expect the Lake County state's attorney to file any charges related to the incident.
When contacted on Friday by the Daily Leader, Wendy Kloeppner, Lake County state's attorney, noted that local law enforcement officials were investigating the incident. Kloeppner noted that it could take weeks -- due to an investigation -- before officials would file any charges against the suspect. Kloeppner added that she could not comment on whether Hernandez was in custody.