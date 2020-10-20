Banner to review city's sanitary sewer needs

Madison's city commissioners on Monday approved a contract to have a South Dakota engineering firm perform a sanitary sewer service-area study in northwest Madison.
Chad Comes, city engineer, had received a letter from Banner Associates, dated Oct. 15, that outlined the work proposed in the study.
The Banner engineers said the primary focus of the preliminary engineering report, which would address capital-improvement plans, would review proper and reliable sewer service to two existing homes located north of N.W. 7th St. between N. Olive and N. West avenues. Another primary focus would involve sewer service to unimproved land south of N.W. 8th St. between SD-34 and N. Catherine Ave. The engineers called the primary study area Study Area 1A.
The Banner study will also look at the potential to extend Madison's sanitary-sewer service farther west, past US-81/N. Highland Ave. to serve an area the engineers designated Study Area 1B.
The engineers stated, "Extension and expansion of the sanitary sewer service in this location (Area 1B) will have a direct impact on the capacity of portions of the downstream sewer. Therefore, investigation of the sanitary sewer will begin at the intersection of N.W. 6th St. and N. West Ave. where the sewer reduces in size from 10-inch to 8-inch."
Banner engineers added that the water- and sewer-main project currently under way in northwest Madison has proposed installing 8-inch sewer pipe upstream as new replacement utility mains. They said the new study would prove critical in deciding if and how much of the replacement sewer main requires upsizing. The engineers added that the study would include the preliminary design for segments of sanitary-sewer infrastructure on West Ave. between 6th and 7th streets.
Comes supported the Banner study, telling the city commissioners that the community wants to prepare for expansion. Brad Lawrence, municipal utility director, said if city officials wanted to encourage expansion in the northwestern portion of Madison, public entities would need to stay active and invest in preparations to draw developers and investors.
"We want to get this done right away," Lawrence said.
The Banner engineers also included a future study area (colored yellow) on a map that they provided with the contract. They stated that the future study area includes land defined by Madison officials "...having potential for future growth."
The engineers added, "While this area may be potentially served through the extension of the sewer investigated as part of this study, the area is too large to blindly serve without having performed a complete collection system hydraulic model to verify capacity of downstream pipe segments." They recommended a complete analysis of the downstream system capacity.
According to the Banner engineers, the study of areas 1A and 1B would only identify the potential limits of sanitary-sewer coverage. The study would not include the preliminary layout of streets, lots and other utilities or contain survey boundary information.
Banner Associates proposed to provide its services on an hourly rate not to exceed $21,200, plus any applicable taxes. The engineers proposed a schedule that included providing a draft preliminary engineering report by Nov. 9 for review and comments and provide preliminary design sheets by Nov. 23. The Banner engineers scheduled Dec. 11 as the deadline for providing the final preliminary engineering report.