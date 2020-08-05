Memorial Park to receive new playground equipment

Madison's city commissioners on Monday approved advertising for bids for a contractor to lay down a new concrete pad in Memorial Park.
City officials want the concrete pad as a base for a planned handicapped-accessible playground located in the southwest corner of the park.
The commissioners scheduled a bid opening for the project at 10 a.m. on Aug. 20 at City Hall. Chad Comes, city engineer, said Madison officials want to complete the project by October.
Mike McGillivray, city parks supervisor, told the commissioners that he and others expected to appear again before them in a couple of weeks with plans for the purchase of new playground equipment. Later, McGillivray said the city planned to purchase new playground equipment through the state bid process.
According to McGillivray, some of the old playground equipment in Memorial Park, which was removed to install the concrete pad, was salvageable and some was not reusable.
Building permit fee waived
The city commission approved a building permit fee waiver for the construction of a veterans honor park planned on the south side of Madison.
Dan Fritz, an honor park committee member, asked the commissioners if the organizers of a new veterans honor park planned along S. Washington Ave. could have the facility's fees for a building permit waived. Fritz said the park supporters currently have about $250,000 worth of construction planned for a piece of property located across from Lewis Drug and Montgomery's.
Comes said city commissioners have and have not granted similar requests for other projects. Comes said that the supporters' description of the honor park as a "quasi-public" facility could provide enough of a reason to waive the building permit fee.
When asked by the commissioners how much the honor park organizers would pay for a building permit fee for $250,000 worth of construction, Comes gave a rough estimate of $1,500.
The commissioners approved the fee waiver.