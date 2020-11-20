MADISON 60S PLUS
(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)
Monday: Ham and scalloped potatoes, broccoli, red spiced applesauce, whole grain bread
Tuesday: Beef and cheese enchilada, refried beans, Spanish rice, fruit
Wednesday: Tuna noodle hotdish, peas, peach crisp, whole grain bread
Thursday: No service
Friday: No service
HOWARD 60S PLUS
Monday: Roast beef, gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, bread, jello cake
Tuesday: Crunchy pork steak, gravy, cornbread stuffing, glazed carrots, butterscotch blondies
Wednesday: Chicken alfredo, noodles, carrots, melon, bread
Thursday: No service
Friday: Fish fillet, wild rice blend, Italian vegetables, pineapple, cornbread
RUTLAND SCHOOL
Breakfast
Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk
Lunch
Monday: Chicken fajita wrap, fresh fruit, corn
Tuesday: Ham and cheese sub sandwich, blue-raspberry lemon slushie, green beans, potato chips
Wednesday: No school
Thursday: No school
Friday: No school
OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL
Breakfast
Monday: Mini pancakes, pineapple tidbits
Tuesday: Muffin, mixed fruit cocktail
Wednesday: No school
Thursday: No school
Lunch
Monday: Tater tot hotdish, dinner roll
Tuesday: Roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, dinner roll
Wednesday: No school
Thursday: No school
MADISON SCHOOLS
Breakfast
Monday: Elem: French toast sticks or cereal. HS/MS: French toast sticks or mini donuts
Tuesday: Elem: Breakfast pizza or apple crisp mini loaf. HS/MS: Breakfast pizza or long john
Wednesday: No school
Thursday: No school
Friday: No school
Lunch
Monday: Elem: Hamburger/cheeseburger, or sack lunch; french fries. HS/MS: Hamburger/cheeseburger, chicken nuggets, or subs; french fries
Tuesday: Elem: Pizza, or sack lunch; baked beans. HS/MS: Pulled pork sandwich, hot and spicy breaded chicken sandwich, or subs; baked beans
Wednesday: No school
Thursday: No school
Friday: No school