MADISON 60S PLUS

(Call 256-6645 before 8:30 a.m. for reservations)

Monday: Ham and scalloped potatoes, broccoli, red spiced applesauce, whole grain bread

Tuesday: Beef and cheese enchilada, refried beans, Spanish rice, fruit

Wednesday: Tuna noodle hotdish, peas, peach crisp, whole grain bread

Thursday: No service

Friday: No service

HOWARD 60S PLUS

Monday: Roast beef, gravy, whipped potatoes, green beans, bread, jello cake

Tuesday: Crunchy pork steak, gravy, cornbread stuffing, glazed carrots, butterscotch blondies

Wednesday: Chicken alfredo, noodles, carrots, melon, bread

Thursday: No service

Friday: Fish fillet, wild rice blend, Italian vegetables, pineapple, cornbread

RUTLAND SCHOOL

Breakfast

Daily: Toast, cereal, yogurt, fruit, juice, milk

Lunch

Monday: Chicken fajita wrap, fresh fruit, corn

Tuesday: Ham and cheese sub sandwich, blue-raspberry lemon slushie, green beans, potato chips

Wednesday: No school

Thursday: No school

Friday: No school

OLDHAM-RAMONA SCHOOL

Breakfast

Monday: Mini pancakes, pineapple tidbits

Tuesday: Muffin, mixed fruit cocktail

Wednesday: No school

Thursday: No school

Lunch

Monday: Tater tot hotdish, dinner roll

Tuesday: Roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, dinner roll

Wednesday: No school

Thursday: No school

MADISON SCHOOLS

Breakfast

Monday: Elem: French toast sticks or cereal. HS/MS: French toast sticks or mini donuts

Tuesday: Elem: Breakfast pizza or apple crisp mini loaf. HS/MS: Breakfast pizza or long john

Wednesday: No school

Thursday: No school

Friday: No school

Lunch

Monday: Elem: Hamburger/cheeseburger, or sack lunch; french fries. HS/MS: Hamburger/cheeseburger, chicken nuggets, or subs; french fries

Tuesday: Elem: Pizza, or sack lunch; baked beans. HS/MS: Pulled pork sandwich, hot and spicy breaded chicken sandwich, or subs; baked beans

Wednesday: No school

Thursday: No school

Friday: No school