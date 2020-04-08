The South Dakota Legislature took action in response to the public health threat posed by COVID-19 to help school districts and municipalities with their election woes, but lawmakers did little to help county governments.
Lake County Auditor Bobbi Janke reviewed with Lake County Commissioners on Tuesday morning the two bills which were introduced on Veto Day, only one of which managed to get full legislative approval. The bill developed by the S.D. Secretary of State did not make it out of the Senate, she said.
Senate Bill 194 would have revised requirements for absentee ballots. The current application requires a copy of a photo identification such as a driver's license and must be notarized. The Secretary of State's office recommended that these requirements be temporarily waived. Instead, the individual would attach a copy of the voter's identification card or a personal affidavit. It was defeated 27-8.
The bill which passed allows any election scheduled between April 14 and June 1 to be postponed until the primary election date of June 2. When introduced, the bill allowed further postponement if there continued to be public health concerns, with an election date no later than July 28, but this provision was struck from the bill.
Janke explained the local ramifications.
"We will be encouraging everyone to vote by mail to keep us safe," she said.
However, this will also increase the workload in the Auditor's Office.
Janke said the Secretary of State will be offering guidance in the coming weeks and suspects voters will be allowed to photograph their driver's license and email it to her office. However, these images will then have to matched with applications that are submitted before the ballots can be mailed.
Commissioner Dennis Slaughter pointed out that absentee voting wasn't going to reduce opportunities for the coronavirus to spread.
"If you have to get [the application] notarized, you might as well go in and vote," he said.
Janke said she could face challenges in opening the polling places. She has been in touch with poll superintendents who would feel comfortable working if the situation in Lake County doesn't change.
"If we have many more [cases] by June 2, they are not going to want to work," she indicated.
As of Tuesday noon, the state had 320 positive cases, but only one was in Lake County. Since the community impact map on the state Department of Health website indicates no community spread in Lake County, it can be inferred that the single case is travel-related.
Janke said fellow county employees have been working with her to identify ways in which voting may proceed safely. Buildings and Grounds Superintendent Dave Hare is working to get hand sanitizer. Sheriff Tim Walburg has said that he would make face masks available for poll workers.
"We are all brainstorming ideas. We want to keep it safe for people to vote," Janke said.
Another challenge could be identifying polling places. With many buildings closed as a result of the threat posed by COVID-19, polling places used in the past may not be available. And while more polling places would be ideal in order to reduce the number of voters at any one polling place, finding workers for more polling places may eliminate that option.
"If we have to, I would use the 4-H Center," Janke said, "but it's too early to make that decision."
