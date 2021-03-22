Special Olympics athlete advocates for people with disabilities

The English language being what it is, some words have such a variety of definitions, the meaning can only be determined by the context. Charge, for example, can mean -- among other things -- demanding payment for goods or services, accusing someone of something, entrusting someone with a task or holding electrical energy.
CHARGE can also be an acronym for a rare syndrome caused by a genetic disorder which affects many areas of the body. According to the National Institutes of Health, CHARGE syndrome is often life-threatening for infants and requires a team of doctors to figure out treatment options.
These days, 29-year-old David Colling, who was born with CHARGE syndrome, is trying to figure out how his life will look when the COVID-19 pandemic has been addressed to the extent that he can resume independent living.
Since his volunteer work at the nursing home was curtailed, Colling has been living at home in rural Howard with his mother, Irene Colling.
"I have a hard time letting him be an adult," she admits. He is the youngest of her seven children.
Fortunately, she recognizes this in herself and also supports his involvement in activities which enable him to become more independent. Prior to the pandemic, he lived in an apartment and did a variety of housekeeping tasks at the nursing home as well as helping with resident activities.
However, he has also been involved in leadership training over the years, which has helped him learn to advocate for himself and others.
"My goal is to make him independent, so he doesn't need me at all," Irene said.
While still in high school, David began to attend Partners in Policymaking training with his mother. According to the organization's website, the leadership and advocacy program is "designed to involve and empower people with disabilities and other family members."
Irene explained that through this program, she learned about the legislative process, the education process and how to represent David. This was part of an ongoing effort to alleviate barriers in his life.
David has both vision problems and a hearing disability, has had both eye and ear surgeries, and wears both glasses and hearing aids. He had skull reconstructive surgery when he was one, required growth hormone injections and had spinal fusion to correct severe scoliosis.
Despite the physical barriers he has faced, when David speaks about himself, he speaks with equanimity. He explained the importance of becoming involved with Partners in Policymaking while still a student.
"You learn how to be independent, learn skills and do things on your own," he said.
After high school, he attended the Youth Leadership Forum in Aberdeen. Offered by the Transition Services Liaison Project through the Black Hills Special Services Cooperative, the camp allows young adults with disabilities to learn from one another and from adults with disabilities who act as role models.
As much as anything, David enjoyed the entertainment, but he did learn more about advocacy and about being a leader. Appointed by then-Gov. Dennis Daugaard, he went on to serve on the S.D. Council on Developmental Disabilities.
David is currently involved with Advocates for Change. Through this organization, he is a presenter at a variety of events, including symposiums where he speaks with educators and medical professionals.
"I just enjoy going to different events and being part of those things," David said.
Among the recreational activities he enjoys is bowling through the Special Olympics.
"When David bowled for the first time in 2012, he used a ramp for assistance," Irene said via email. "In 2014, he bowled by holding the ball with two hands and rolling it toward the pins. In 2017, he had built up enough strength to hold the ball and swing with one hand."
This year, he will not be bowling when Strikes for Special Olympics is held at Cherry Lanes in Madison on April 10. Due to the COVID-19, he and his mother feel safer in refraining from participating.
According to organizers, precautions will be taken. Every other lane will be empty as part of social distancing efforts. Face masks are required, though that may change to "recommended" if conditions have changed.
In addition, organizers are limiting the number of individuals in the building by preventing spectators. Bowlers and people working at the event will be given access.
Hand sanitizing stations will be available, and surfaces, bowling balls and shoes will be disinfected between bowling shifts. Those who are ill or have been exposed to someone diagnosed with COVID-19 are asked not to attend.
Those who wish to participate in Strikes for Special Olympics can register with Connie Daniel by calling 605-291-9654 or by emailing Connie.J.Daniel@hotmail.com. The cost is $40 per participant which includes bowling and shoes, an event T-shirt, snack and water.
Organizers are excited to host the event again this year because it was canceled in 2020.
"We have a team of coaches, volunteers and families contacting sponsors for the event and are receiving great support from the community," Melinda Fedeler said via email. She did note the sponsorship deadline was March 19 and that participants who register after that date are not guaranteed T-shirts.
David, who also participates in track and field events, has been involved in Special Olympics since 2012.
"I thought it would be fun to do, to participate in the sport events," he said.
That has proven to be true. He especially enjoys the social events at the area and state tournaments, karaoke and dancing after competing during the day.
"I like to dance to some of the songs," David said, adding that he likes all kinds of music.
Irene noted that he looks forward to participating and enjoys the camaraderie. As a parent, she is impressed with the overall dynamic of the events.
"The first year that he was in it, I was so impressed with the enthusiasm of the participants," Irene said.
While David will not be participating in Strikes for Special Olympics this year, he does look forward to becoming active again once the pandemic ceases to pose the health threat it does at the present time.