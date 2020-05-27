State parks open; visitors will see some minor changes

Lake Herman sparkled with reflected sunlight on Tuesday evening as a refreshing breeze ruffled the water. On shore, Ken Cramer was fishing for bullheads.
"It's better than sitting at home watching TV," he commented.
While offices and recreational facilities across the state were closed earlier this year in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, state parks remained open, offering visitors the opportunity to get outdoors and get some exercise.
"Parks and open spaces are essential resources for physical health and mental wellness," State Parks Director Scott Simpson said in a press release at the time.
Now, with Gov. Kristi Noem advising people in the state to return to normal activities and the weather inviting folks to leave their homes, state parks employees are gearing up for another busy summer. However, visitors will notice a few minor changes.
"There won't be someone at the visitors center to check in campers," said District Park Manager John Bame.
Also, parks staff will not be offering activities as they have in the past. However, visitors will find facilities at the parks are open and will find the same opportunities for outdoor fun.
"Our camping and cabins can be reserved like in years past," Bame said. "Our shower houses and outhouses are open, and our fish cleaning stations are open."
The trails are open. The playgrounds are open. The disc golf course and picnic shelters are open, although the shelters are closed to reservations at the present time.
Not only are facilities open but they are also being cleaned more often by parks staff.
"We're constantly disinfecting the stations to make sure we're doing our best to keep visitors safe," Bame said.
Visitors are being advised to make good choices as well.
"Just keep social distancing. Keep away from non-family members," Bame said. He also suggested bringing hand sanitizer to use after enjoying shared-use areas such as playgrounds.
Because of the minor changes which visitors will note, he does have recommendations for them.
First, since the visitors centers are closed, annual park stickers will need to be purchased online or from a local convenience store. Both Classic Corner and One Stop in Madison carry them, according to Bame.
Visitors who purchase stickers online are advised to print their receipts and place them on their windshields until the sticker arrives. If they don't have a printer, they should write the confirmation number on a piece of paper because that enables parks personnel to check whether payment has been received.
The cost for an annual sticker is $36 for the first vehicle and $18 for the second. A daily pass is $8 per vehicle.
"In order to keep the lights on, we do need that revenue," Bame said as a gentle reminder to folks who make use of the park but may neglect to purchase a sticker.
An annual sticker or daily pass is needed for day use as well as camping. Bame noted that this spring, day use has increased significantly with people walking in the park, driving through the park or fishing.
"It's a chance to get out of the house and away from computers," he said. "As long as people are staying six feet apart and with their groups, I would encourage them to get out."
Second, reservations for cabins and campsites can be made online at travel.campsd.com or by calling 1-800-710-2267. Bame expects both Lake Herman and Walker's Point to be full on weekends during the summer and, as he has in previous years, advises people to make reservations early.
While the visitors centers will not be staffed, both campgrounds will have hosts as in the past.
"They'll be our point of contact and will dispatch someone to help," Bame said, explaining one way in which campers can receive assistance if they encounter difficulties.
In addition, campers can call the reservation system at 1-800-710-2267. Those manning the phones will ask for contact information and will communicate that to parks personnel who will then provide assistance.
Bame, recognizing that visitors may find the changes to be inconvenient, does ask visitors to be patient with staff because staff will be learning how to deal with the ongoing changes along with the visitors.
"We're doing our best," he said. "Our number one priority is safety for our employees and our users."