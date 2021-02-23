Any persons interested in running for one of two seats up for election this spring on the Madison City Commission need to have their election petitions filled out with the appropriate number of voter signatures and filed by 5 p.m. on Friday.
The same deadline is set for any persons interested in running for two seats up for election on the Madison School Board. The city and Madison Central School District have scheduled a joint election on April 13.
The city commissioners made the announcement during their weekly meeting because the city commission has two seats -- currently held by Bob Thill and Mike Waldner -- up for election in 2021. Thill has already filed a petition to run for re-election.
The school board has two seats currently held by Lori Schultz and Steve Nelson up for election this spring. Schultz has filed a petition to run for re-election.
Both the city commissioner and school board posts have three-year terms.
Candidates need to file their petitions for the city commission election at City Hall. Candidates running for a school board seat need to file their petitions at the business office at Madison High School.
Sonya Wilt, city finance officer, said any persons having their election petitions signed by registered voters need to collect at least 50 valid signatures. Mitchell Brooks, school district business manager, reported that persons planning to run for a school board seat need to collect at least 20 valid signatures.
According to state law, petition signers need to provide a complete residence address with their name; signers living in the city of Madison cannot provide a post office box.
Individuals living in the city of Madison and Madison Central School District have until March 29 to register to vote in the spring election.