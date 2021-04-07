The Madison City Commission will conduct a special meeting on Wednesday to make a decision on hiring a city administrator.
The city commissioners will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at City Hall to vote on creating a new city position by approving a contract to hire a city administrator.
The commissioners will hold their meeting using a Zoom distance connection. The public can join the meeting from a computer, tablet or smartphone by going online to https://zoom.us/j/99914734128. Anyone can also join the meeting by via their phone by dialing 312-626-6799 and using the access code 999-1473-4128.
In the job summary for Madison's city administrator, that person is given the responsibility for managing the day-to-day operations of the city. Among the city administrator's essential functions is implementing the city commission's policies, procedures, directives and decisions with the municipal staff, outside organizations and residents. The administrator is also expected to negotiate agreements, contracts, and leases for city services and prepare and submit a balanced annual budget for city departments by working with the city finance officer.
After making a decision about the city administrator contract, the commissioners plan to adjourn the meeting.